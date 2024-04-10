Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry doesn't want to be Draymond Green's babysitter, but he knows he's going to have to step in to make sure he stays on the floor.

The Golden State Warriors still have a pulse. They’ve clinched a spot in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament, and they’re now focused on getting past it to secure a postseason berth.

They need everybody to be at their best and on the same page to get that done. That means that they need Draymond Green to be dialed in and, more importantly, on the court.

That’s why, during the win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry made sure to step in to prevent Green from getting into yet another altercation with the referees.

Stephen Curry Says Draymond Green Doesn’t Need A Babysitter

The legendary sharpshooter saved the day and kept his volatile teammate’s temper in check. Nonetheless, he doesn’t think Green needs a babysitter or anything like that:

“I’m not going to ever tell Draymond at that point as long as he’s not stepping overboard like don’t talk, but there is a moment where okay, you made yourself heard and now let’s play basketball and he did that to perfection,” Curry said. “He doesn’t need a babysitter in that respect, don’t get it twisted, but just trying to read the room, read the situation.”

Draymond Green Calls Out The Referees’ Double Standard

Green praised his teammate for taking care of him and making sure he stayed out of trouble. Nonetheless, he’s not happy with the way officials constantly ignore when he gets fouled:

“Yeah it was cool, Steph was standing there,” Green said. “Which was great because he heard how the referee talked to me and he went immediately from talking to me to like, ‘Yo, you can’t talk to him like that.’ I think that’s the wackest part about it. You can say and speak to me however you feel but if I say something back it’s a tech. I get hit in the face every single game and I get no foul call. “I hit somebody in the face, I get thrown under the jail. But when I get hit in the face (they say), ‘We don’t see it.'”

It’s not a secret that the referees often officiate the game depending on who’s getting fouled, and Green isn’t exactly one of their favorite players. Whatever the case, he’s going to have to keep his temper in check to help his team get back to the mountaintop.