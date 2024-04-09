Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is sick and tired of watching Draymond Green's antics take a toll on the team's chances to compete.

Klay Thompson Gets Brutally Honest On Draymond Green’s Ejections

The Golden State Warriors have struggled with consistency this season. Their aging players are no longer top-tier NBA guys, but Stephen Curry keeps holding down the fort.

Nonetheless, no one can win on his own in this league, and Curry isn’t the exception to that rule. That’s why he cannot afford to have Draymond Green constantly being ejected or suspended.

With that in mind, Klay Thompson sat down with his beloved teammate and former Defensive Player of the Year, calling him out and urging him to keep his temper in check.

Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Need Draymond Green

“When you’re not out there, it’s like a piece of us is gone. We can never be ourselves and have the freedom we do on the court without you. So, I know the other team is very happy you’re not out there. They can –they relax a little bit,” Thompson said.

Thompson acknowledged that other teams sense Green’s tough presence. He thinks the Warriors lack that X-Factor when he’s not out there, adding that they just can’t win without him:

“They let their hair down because our muscle’s gone, our enforcer, the guy – the heartbeat of our team is not out there,” he added. “We’ve been through so many battles, reached the mountaintop, been down the mountain, had to climb back up, and now we have another real shot at this. So, at the end of the day, we just need you. And that, like, disappointment and feeling of shaking your head, it just comes from like, ‘dang, man, we can’t do this without you.‘ And we’re not the Warriors without Money Green. That’s just a fact.”

Green is one of the most versatile and impactful defenders and playmakers in the past 20 years. However, his character has been a blessing and a curse, and they need him on the court if they want to stand a chance this season.