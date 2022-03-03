It's been a long time since the Los Angeles Lakers picked up victories consistently and now they may have reached the most critical point of the season. The team is on a three-game losing streak and sits 9th in the West.

Needless to say, that's not even close to the expectations that were around Frank Vogel's men in the offseason. Fans have been patient for months but now that seems to be over as they want results fast.

Or at least, the expectations at the Crypto.com Arena are to see a different attitude from the Purple and Gold. In a brutal loss to the Pelicans, the crowd made its feelings clear and boos were thrown at everyone, including LeBron James.

Draymond Green calls out Lakers fans for booing LeBron James

LeBron, who was one of the few to evade the critics until now, lived his most heated game of the season during the Pelicans loss as boos were heard from the stands after a turnover and he also exchanged words with a fan. James didn't care too much about the boos, but other people in the NBA world did. For instance, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green blasted Lakers fans in his 'The Draymond Green Show'.

"I thought that was pathetic," Green said, as quoted by Fadeaway World. "I thought it was extremely pathetic, and like I said, I thought it was very distasteful from a fanbase of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA.

"Lets not be like spoiled brats. It's okay to be spoiled, like ya, you can 100% be spoiled, we all get spoiled by things at times at one point in our life or another, but let's not be brats. That was about as bratty as something I've seen. Considering that this team just won a championship not even a full two years ago. And now you're booing? I thought it was utterly ridiculous."

The boos were certainly unfair if we consider that LeBron has been putting the team on his shoulders all these months. On the other hand, he did carry them to a title but that was two years ago and a team like the Lakers can't live only from memories, no matter how good they are. They live to win every year.

That being said, it's clear that LeBron is the last to blame for the team's woes and the boos were probably just a consequence of the fans' unhappiness with the team's performance that day.