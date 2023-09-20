The Golden State Warriors may have filled their NBA veteran quota by acquiring Chris Paul. Still, Steve Kerr’s team continues to dig deep into the market to try and find more reinforcements.

The Dubs are fresh off a heartbreaking end to the season, and they’ve heard all the noise about them being done already. We’ve seen how this story ends before, yet his critics can’t seem to learn.

Recently, the Warriors made the rounds for working out former Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard. However, as much as he’d love to be back in the league, he recently admitted that team may not be for him.

Dwight Howard Isn’t So Sure About The Warriors

“I don’t think they want my style,” Howard said on My Expert Opinion. “Not that I can’t play or do what is needed. But why would they go get a Dwight Howard when they can go get a young player that maybe has no name, that’s not a risk.”

Of course, that was said before he actually got a chance to work out for them, so maybe he’s changed his mind already. He’s been looking forward to getting another shot at the league, and he won’t turn it down.

For now, however, there’s nothing imminent about potentially signing the former Defensive Player of the Year, but there’s no doubt that they could use his interior presence on both ends of the floor.