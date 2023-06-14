Back in the day, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James formed one of, if not the feariest duo in the NBA. Those days are gone, but The King continues to shine with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Purple and Gold were one of the most improved teams of the year, reaching the Conference Finals after an impressive turnaround since the trade deadline. However, the Nuggets were too much for them.

Shannon Sharpe asked Wade whether the result against Denver would have been different if it weren’t for James’ injury during the regular season. Surprisingly, the Heat legend’s answer was that it was actually something positive for the Lakers.

Dwyane Wade explains how LeBron James’ injury benefited Lakers

“I think the outcome is different between the Lakers,” Wade said, via Lakers Daily. “With him getting that time away, actually we got a chance to see them grow as a team outside of LeBron. We got to see A.D. (Anthony Davis) grow at that level. Obviously, when he on the floor, we was like, ‘Top five player in the league.’ We got a chance to see what the D-Lo (D’Angelo Russell) can bring and what Austin Reaves can bring.

“The best thing to happen to the Lakers was LeBron’s absence because it allowed them to not have to depend on him, right? Because when you got a great player, you depend on that great player. And so they have the rock, and they have something to play for in the middle of that. And so I think it was great for the Lakers.”

Well, if you see it that way, then you could say it was a blessing in disguise. The Lakers got to see the worth of other players, which is important moving forward. Even so, it’s safe to say it’s always better to have your biggest star healthy.