Even though he's been to this stage way too often, this trip to the NBA Finals has made Draymond Green realized how incredible his journey has been.

Many teams crumble under pressure at the sole thought of making the NBA Finals. But the Golden State Warriors have been at that stage way too many times to feel overwhelmed by the situation.

The Dubs are on the verge of winning their fourth NBA championship in six trips to the Finals over the past eight years. Statistically speaking, they've had better odds to win the ring than to miss the playoffs over that run.

Needless to say, that means Draymond Green sure knows what he's talking about when he talks about the NBA Finals, the physical and mental burden that comes with reaching that stage, and how tough it's been for them.

Draymond Green Reflects On How Tough It Is To Make The NBA Finals

“After the last two years, you just realize it’s not guaranteed," Green said. "Anything can happen in the blink of an eye that changes everything. So you just understand that you don’t have these opportunities often, and when you do, you have to enjoy them, embrace them, and share them with the people you love.”

Stephen Curry Defends Green From All Criticism

Green has faced plenty of backlash throughout the series. He's struggled offensively and wasn't his usual self defensively, either. Even so, Stephen Curry won't tolerate any Green slander:

"In a situation like this series where things are not as smooth and you have some rough patches, he finds a way to respond with the right energy and approach and toughness that, if you're watching the game, you notice him at all times because he's kind of everywhere," Curry said. "We need that grit. We are not in the Finals without him playing at such a high level all year long, the first three series."

The Dubs are just one win away from making even more history. Curry, Thompson, and Green are the trio with the most wins at this stage, but even they realize that nothing is given or easy in this business.