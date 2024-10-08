Trending topics:
NFL: New York Jets fire Robert Saleh, with fans and pundits pointing toward a Super Bowl winner as replacement

After a 2-3 start to 2024 and four seasons worth of a losing record, Robert Saleh was fired as Jets coach, leaving the coaching position open.

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets celebrates with Aaron Rodgers #8 after a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesHead coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets celebrates with Aaron Rodgers #8 after a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Robert Saleh was fired as head coach of the New York Jets, in his four years and five weeks at the helm, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36, failing to achieve a winning season in any of those years.

Saleh struggled to establish a strong foundation for the Jets, using six different starting quarterbacks and facing numerous challenges in building a solid team formation. Although many believed the signing of Aaron Rodgers would elevate the team to playoff contention, significant issues remain.

Team ownership took a decisive step to correct the course by firing Saleh, with CBS Sports creating a list of top candidates and on social media many pundits and fans are advocating for Bill Belichick as the next head coach.

Bill Belichick as a Possible NY Jets Head Coach?

Bill Belichick has been available since leaving his position as head coach of the New England Patriots at the end of 2023. He previously served as an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the New York Jets from 1997 to 1999. Belichick briefly held the head coaching position in 1999 but resigned after just one day to join the Patriots.

Regarded as one of the best head coaches in NFL history, Belichick is known for his exceptional strategic acumen and meticulous preparation. He excels at crafting game plans that exploit opponents’ weaknesses, ensuring his teams are well-prepared and adaptable. Additionally, Belichick has a talent for identifying and developing players, often turning lesser-known talents into key contributors.

His focus on discipline and accountability fosters a strong team culture, motivating players to understand their roles and work collaboratively toward victory.

Jets fire Robert Saleh: How many coaches has Aaron Rodgers had throughout his NFL career?

Currently, Belichick serves as a strategic adviser for the 33rd Team, a media and technology firm focused on football analysis, and he makes weekly appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show.” CBS Sports has also listed other ideal candidates for the position, including Mike Vrabel, the Browns’ assistant, Ben Johnson, the Lions’ offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik, the Texans’ offensive coordinator, and Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets’ defensive coordinator.

Kelvin Loyola

