NBA

Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Detroit Pistons play against Phoenix Suns in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WirePhoenix Suns' Kevin Durant

By Leonardo Herrera

The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Phoenix Suns in a 2024 NBA Preseason matchup, offering fans an exciting preview of both teams ahead of the regular season. U.S. fans should be sure to mark their calendars and explore streaming options to catch all the live action.

[Watch Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Phoenix Suns are eager to bounce back from a disappointing campaign last season. Despite having stars like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker leading the way, the Suns fell short of expectations, suffering an unexpected first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With most of their core roster intact, Phoenix enters the new season hungry for redemption. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are aiming for a major turnaround after finishing as the worst team in the league last season. Armed with a revamped roster, the Pistons hope of pushing for a postseason berth.

When will the Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns match be played?

Detroit Pistons take on Phoenix Suns this Tuesday, October 8, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis makes something clear after Bronny James preseason games

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). You can also watch the game on NBA League Pass.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

