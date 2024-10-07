NFL News: Peyton Manning makes something clear about Chiefs' Mahomes after slow start

Despite Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes' early struggles, Hall of Famer Peyton Manning remains confident that the quarterback will regain his top form as the season progresses.

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been at his best to start the season. Despite the Kansas City Chiefs being one of only two unbeaten teams in the NFL, their star quarterback’s numbers aren’t quite what fans have come to expect from recent seasons. However, this hasn’t shaken Peyton Manning’s confidence in Mahomes, as the Hall of Famer shared his prediction for the rest of the season.

Manning, who holds several NFL records, doesn’t appear concerned about Mahomes’ form. In fact, he fully expects the Chiefs’ QB to return to top form and continue breaking records. “I feel like all my records are gonna be broken,” Manning stated in an interview with Kay Adams on ‘Up & Adams‘.

“I think Mahomes is just kind of picking this year-he wants to break it. He’s like, ‘I’m going to break Manning’s record this year.’ I only get that in the reception record that I set as a rookie off my resume-that would happen… but I’m good with it,” Manning joked.

The Chiefs, currently 4-0, are preparing to face the New Orleans Saints. Despite the team’s undefeated record, Mahomes’ primary focus on Monday night will be to reassert control over the game and get back to the dominant form fans are accustomed to.

Samaje Perine #34 of the Kansas City Chiefs helps Patrick Mahomes #15 up after being sacked during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Manning praises Mahomes’ tranquility

While Patrick Mahomes’ arm strength is often the focal point of praise, Peyton Manning highlighted another key trait that tends to go unnoticed. According to Manning, Mahomes’ ability to stay calm under pressure is what truly sets him apart.

“He’s just as calm in the fourth quarter when losing in the Super Bowl as he is in the preseason,” Manning told People magazine. “When you’re calm in those moments, it sure does serve you well, and we’ve just seen it over and over again. Don’t ever think a two-touchdown lead’s safe in the fourth quarter with him.”

Patrick Mahomes’ stats this season

Despite Mahomes’ struggles early in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the AFC West. The star quarterback has completed 83 of 121 passes for 904 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions. However, his completion percentage, standing at 68.6%, is a cause for concern.

While Mahomes hasn’t had the strongest start to the 2024 NFL season, a winning streak could help him find his rhythm. However, the Chiefs should remain cautious as they face the New Orleans Saints, who have yet to allow a quarterback to throw two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

