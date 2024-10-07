Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Peyton Manning makes something clear about Chiefs' Mahomes after slow start

Despite Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes' early struggles, Hall of Famer Peyton Manning remains confident that the quarterback will regain his top form as the season progresses.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 at SoFi Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
© Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 at SoFi Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

By Dante Gonzalez

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been at his best to start the season. Despite the Kansas City Chiefs being one of only two unbeaten teams in the NFL, their star quarterback’s numbers aren’t quite what fans have come to expect from recent seasons. However, this hasn’t shaken Peyton Manning’s confidence in Mahomes, as the Hall of Famer shared his prediction for the rest of the season.

Manning, who holds several NFL records, doesn’t appear concerned about Mahomes’ form. In fact, he fully expects the Chiefs’ QB to return to top form and continue breaking records. “I feel like all my records are gonna be broken,” Manning stated in an interview with Kay Adams on ‘Up & Adams‘.

I think Mahomes is just kind of picking this year-he wants to break it. He’s like, ‘I’m going to break Manning’s record this year.’ I only get that in the reception record that I set as a rookie off my resume-that would happen… but I’m good with it,” Manning joked.

Advertisement

The Chiefs, currently 4-0, are preparing to face the New Orleans Saints. Despite the team’s undefeated record, Mahomes’ primary focus on Monday night will be to reassert control over the game and get back to the dominant form fans are accustomed to.

Samaje Perine #34 of the Kansas City Chiefs helps Patrick Mahomes #15 up after being sacked during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Samaje Perine #34 of the Kansas City Chiefs helps Patrick Mahomes #15 up after being sacked during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Manning praises Mahomes’ tranquility

While Patrick Mahomes’ arm strength is often the focal point of praise, Peyton Manning highlighted another key trait that tends to go unnoticed. According to Manning, Mahomes’ ability to stay calm under pressure is what truly sets him apart.

NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Chiefs&#039; front office after Rashee Rice&#039;s injury

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Chiefs' front office after Rashee Rice's injury

He’s just as calm in the fourth quarter when losing in the Super Bowl as he is in the preseason,” Manning told People magazine. “When you’re calm in those moments, it sure does serve you well, and we’ve just seen it over and over again. Don’t ever think a two-touchdown lead’s safe in the fourth quarter with him.”

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes’ stats this season

Despite Mahomes’ struggles early in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the AFC West. The star quarterback has completed 83 of 121 passes for 904 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions. However, his completion percentage, standing at 68.6%, is a cause for concern.

While Mahomes hasn’t had the strongest start to the 2024 NFL season, a winning streak could help him find his rhythm. However, the Chiefs should remain cautious as they face the New Orleans Saints, who have yet to allow a quarterback to throw two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Advertisement
dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes big admission after tying series 1-1 with Mets
MLB

MLB News: Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes big admission after tying series 1-1 with Mets

Lionel Messi sends heartfelt message to former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta
Soccer

Lionel Messi sends heartfelt message to former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta

NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals a big difference between Warriors' and Mavericks' offenses
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals a big difference between Warriors' and Mavericks' offenses

Patriots: Jerod Mayo issues stern warning to Jacoby Brissett
NFL

Patriots: Jerod Mayo issues stern warning to Jacoby Brissett

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo