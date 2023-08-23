Erik Spoelstra is currently an assistant coach for Team USA, as they prepare for the FIBA World Cup under head coach Steve Kerr. The coach of the Miami Heat has recently drawn an intriguing comparison of someone on the roster with a player he knows well, like Dwyane Wade.

Spoelstra is unquestionably among the best coaches in the league right now. Despite not having all-time greats in the lineup, he was able to lead the Heat to two NBA Finals in the last four seasons.

However, there is no denying his most memorable era was when he coached the Big 3. Spoelstra won two championships with LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Wade, the last one being a similar player to a promising young star.

Erik Spoelstra Compared Anthony Edwards to Dwyane Wade

The USA squad delivered a perfect exhibition games performance, clinching victories in all five of their matchups. One player has stood out, even receiving high praise from Kerr himself, who called him “the guy”. This standout player is Anthony Edwards, who has shown his potential since the team got together.

During an interview with CNN Philippines, Spoelstra compared the Timberwolves star with Wade. He said: “It’s hard to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade. And I’m not a guy for comparisons, I’m not. But the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies the crowd, yes, that reminds me of No. 3”.

Throughout the pre-World Cup phase, Edwards has led his teammates to a 5-0 run with a fantastic average of 19.2 points per game. “I have told Anthony that. I feel like I’m going back in time, it’s making me younger again, I’m really enjoying it,” Spoelstra added about the feeling of coaching Edwards.

When Does Team USA Play Next?

Team USA is scheduled to play their opening game of the FIBA World Cup on Saturday against New Zealand.