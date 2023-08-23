The Miami Heat made a surprising run to the NBA Finals last season, but their lack of another star besides Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo proved costly in the end. That’s why they’re keen on landing Damian Lillard this offseason.

Dame did everything he could to succeed with the Portland Trail Blazers, but now it looks like he’s finally giving up. The guard reportedly made it clear he only wants to play for Miami, but his team is blocking the way out.

However, negotiations aren’t over yet, so the Heat are still optimistic they can get it done before the new season gets underway. In fact, the front office has reportedly identified two players to go after once Lillard moves to South Florida.

Which players could join the Heat apart from Lillard?

According to Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports, if the Miami Heat finally land Lillard, they could go after Christian Wood and Kelly Oubre.

“If the Heat do finally ever figure out a Dame trade…….Watch for both Christian Wood and Kelly Oubre to be on the team’s radar as possible vet minimum additions in free agency per league source.”

While finding a way to get Lillard on board is obviously the priority, the Heat wouldn’t stop there. Both Wood and Oubre are interesting options still available in the open market.