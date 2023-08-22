The Miami Heat made a deep run in the last playoffs, but couldn’t do much against Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Therefore, Damian Lillard seems to be the perfect target to get the job done next time.

The guard reportedly let the Portland Trail Blazers know he wants out, and that Miami is the only place he intends to go. However, negotiations haven’t been easy so far and it’s uncertain when the parties will reach an agreement.

Therefore, the Heat continue to try to find a solution to this by giving Portland a package that meets its demands. However, it looks like they added another player to the list of untouchables.

Which player apart from Butler and Adebayo the Heat want to keep?

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Miami Heat don’t want to include Tyler Herro in a deal for Damian Lillard.

“While a deal does not appear to be imminent, the Heat have been internally discussing multi-team scenarios that would result in them not only landing Lillard but keeping emerging star Tyler Herro as well, sources told ClutchPoints.”

Which players are the Heat willing to trade to get Lillard?

With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and perhaps Tyler Herro off-limits, the report claims the Miami Heat are open to trading Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic.

It makes sense, since they are the only players with enough trade value to make a Lillard move possible. However, the most likely scenario involves Herro in any potential deal.