Load management has become a worrisome issue for NBA fans and the league as a whole. Ever since Kawhi Leonard started doing it, a lot of veteran stars have played along.

The fans pay a lot of money to watch the best players on Earth take the court. To make things eveen worse, some of them only have one chance to watch them play in their lifetime.

That’s why Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo has a big problem with players who decide to sit despite being healthy, as he recently said during an episode of ‘To Inspire.’

Bam Adebayo Criticizes Load Management

“A lot of guys sitting, like load management,” Adebayo said. “That kind of bothers me in a sense because you have a lot of kids and parents who want to see you play. You have kids who probably come from the inner city and their parents make a way to put them all the way up in the stands and then for you to find out they’re not playing. And it’s because you feel like, ‘I gotta load manage it, to be ready for this, that, and the third.’“

“Because I remember as a kid, I would have given my last dollar and my foot to go see Kobe Bryant play,” Adebayo continued. “So, I know if I felt like that it’s a lot of other kids that feel like that. So, for me, I feel like that’s the least quality that I don’t like about players in this league.”

Unfortunately, this is not how most NBA players feel. Of course, it makes sense to preserve their bodies, but it’s not like players from the 80s weren’t able to play for 15+ years anyway.