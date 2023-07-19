Evan Fournier claims he wants to 'spit on' the Knicks and Tom Thibodeau in epic rant

The New York Knicks are coming off back-to-back positive NBA seasons, but they’re still at least one piece away from being a legit contender, even after adding Jalen Brunson.

Notably, Evan Fournier seems to think he could’ve been that missing piece. He’s resentful to the organization and coach Tom Thibodeau for not playing him even when they clearly needed something different in the playoffs.

The Miami Heat had an answer for everything Thibs threw at them. That’s why Fournier — who doesn’t expect to come back next season — put the coach and the organization on blast.

Evan Fournier Destroys The Knicks

“You want to spit on everyone, you have hatred,” Fournier said. “Derrick Rose and I looked at each other and said to each other: ‘What the hell are we doing here?’ During the five-on-five practice, we were on the side like some prospects.”

“I would be very surprised to be a Knick next year. They pay me 18 million, they have no interest in keeping me,” he continued. “If I stayed, it would be a disaster basketball-wise for my career. I can manage a year without playing. Two… that would be terrible.”

“If you want to trade me with a good return, why didn’t you use me?” Fournier asked. “I was coming out of a season where I was the fourth-best 3-point shooter in the league. Why not take advantage of it? Now they won’t get anything interesting and that’s normal because I couldn’t show anything [on the court].”

Truth be told, Fournier isn’t exactly the kind of player who should be making that much money, but the Knicks could’ve at least given him a chance. Now, he’ll look to silence them with his play somewhere else.