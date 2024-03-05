The Los Angeles Lakers have always had the best players in the league. Most NBA stars have worn the Purple & Gold jersey at some point in their careers, especially since the late Jerry Buss took the reins of the team.

LeBron James was the latest superstar to join the team. He’s put up big numbers and has made individual history as a member of the organization. However, when it comes to winning in the playoffs, his tenure in L.A. has fallen short of expectations.

That’s why former NBA star Gilbert Arenas believes that, as great a player as LeBron obviously is, he hasn’t done enough with the Lakers to get a statue when he walks away from the game.

Gilbert Arenas Says LeBron James Doesn’t Deserve A Statue With The Lakers

“If his career stop right now, hell nah,” Arenas told Shannon Sharpe in his latest appearance on his Nightcap show. “He don’t have enough accolades in the Laker uniform.”

Arenas believes LeBron hasn’t been with the organization long enough to deserve that kind of honor, not to mention the fact that he hasn’t done a lot of championship-winning ever since:

“The closest statue we have with that was with Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal),” Arenas continued. “Shaq, eight years, was it four rings? No, three rings. It’s gon’ be hard to put him in there with six years, 8,000 points, one championship, six All-Stars. That’s not good enough for a statue in Los Angeles. They could just put his shoes. They can start with the shoes.”

At this point, the only way the Lakers give him a statue would be for P.R. purposes only. He’s a legendary player, one of the greatest of all time, but he’s nowhere close to being Lakers royalty, and that’s fine.