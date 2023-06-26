For years, Draymond Green has been the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. Winner of four NBA championships, he’s been their vocal leader on and off the court.

But Green might not be there for much longer. He declined his player option for the final year of his contract, thus becoming an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

With that in mind, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Iman Shumpert put the Dubs on notice, letting them know that they cannot afford to lose Green at any cost.

Iman Shumpert Says Warriors Can’t Win Without Draymond Green

“They have spurts of greatness, all of them individually,” Shumpert started. “But there’s something very consistent about someone who doesn’t have to make shots but is very stable.”

“When they have ups and downs, I think he’s there and even keel for it, even if they don’t understand it at all– I never felt like he was going to not know the coverage, it felt like he studied us,” Shumpert added. “He was barking everything out that we were doing. Somebody that pays attention to detail like that, they’re very important and add a lot of value.”

The Warriors have already shown that they’re willing to go the extra mile to keep him around, so it might only be a matter of time before they announce a contract extension.