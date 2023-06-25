Draymond Green is an NBA Champion with enough experience to say what he wants, plus Chris Paul has yet to win his coveted ring. But Green could be close to playing for the team in the upcoming season as he is asking for more than the Warriors can afford.

Chris Paul joined the Golden State Warriors hoping to win his first ring and end once and for all the curse that has been chasing him for a couple of seasons where he misses the playoffs due to injury.

The Golden State Warriors had trouble defending their title during the 2023 playoffs, they were eliminated and after that round they came under harsh criticism against most players.

What did Draymond Green say about Chris Paul?

During an online interview, Draymond Green was harsh on Chris Paul saying that he didn’t like Paul joining the Golden State Warriors noting that it could create a division among the players: “I don’t like CP at all… I took it upon myself to create division there [between Chris Paul and Steph Curry]”

Green has four NBA Championship rings, he won the first in 2015, a back-to-back between 2017 and 2018 and the most recent in 2022. In addition to being a champion, he was a 4-time NBA All-Star.