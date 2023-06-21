Insider reveals how much the Warriors will have to pay to keep Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors need to sound off the alarms about Draymond Green. He opted out of the final year of his contract, and they don’t stand a chance to win an NBA championship without him.

Green will have plenty of offers from other teams, as his grittiness, elite playmaking, high basketball IQ, and outstanding defense could get any team over the top.

That’s why Stephen A. Smith believes the Warriors should break the bank and offer him $30 million per year to retain him and keep him until he retires from the league.

Warriors Will Have To Pay $100-$120 Million To Keep Draymond Green, Says Stephen A. Smith

“Draymond Green is easily worth another $100 million,” Smith said. “$100-$120 million in today’s NBA economy, with KAT signing for $250 million, and they ain’t win a damn thing? I don’t want to hear that Draymond Green ain’t worth that money. You’re damn right he’s worth that money. It’s not just about offense, is it? Draymond is one of the elite defensive players in this game.”

“One of the brilliant basketball minds in this game – the synergy he has with Steph Curry. Draymond Green doesn’t even have to look where he is throwing the basketball. He just has to throw to spots,” Smith continued. “Draymond Green deserves a three to four-year extension averaging $27 million to $30 million.”

Truth be told, Green has earned every single penny that’s about to come his way. The Warriors wouldn’t have been able to become a dynasty without him, so it’s about time they do right by him.