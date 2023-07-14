Former NBA champion says Stephen Curry's Warriors only have a 1% chance of succeeding next season

Stephen Curry played at an incredible level last year, but it still wasn’t enough for the Golden State Warriors to succeed. Therefore, the front office made plenty of moves to come back stronger in the 2023-24 NBA season.

With Bob Myers gone, it was Mike Dunleavy Jr. who has been making the big decisions this offseason. The newly promoted general manager traded Jordan Poole for Chris Paul and re-signed Draymond Green, among other moves.

Since the Dubs have kept their core and added another veteran star to their roster, many expect them to challenge for the championship again. However, Kendrick Perkins claims they don’t stand a chance.

Kendrick Perkins says Stephen Curry is the only reason Warriors can make the 2024 NBA Finals

“Read my lips, I give them a 1% chance and it’s not because of the addition of Chris Paul, it’s because of Steph Curry. … As bad as I wanna give them a zero, just because Steph and the way that he’s able to dominate I’m going to give them a 1% chance,” Kendrick Perkins said on ESPN‘s NBA Today.

“But there’s four teams in the Western Conference that I have ahead of them: the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sacramento Kings, and the Phoenix Suns, in no particular order. That’s why I give them a 1% chance.“

Perkins knows a thing or two about going the distance, since he won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. However, it may be too soon to tell whether the Warriors are legit contenders or not.