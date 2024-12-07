NBA News: Draymond Green takes aim at Tyrese Haliburton, praises Thunder's rising star

As he faces his 13th NBA season with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green took some time to discuss the league on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. During this latest episode, he made waves with strong praise for a young star from the Oklahoma City Thunder, comparing him to Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Green voiced his frustrations about ESPN’s recent list of the 25 players under 25 with the most potential in the NBA. “I hate these lists. I hate them with a passion,” the four-time champion said. “For example, Dyson Daniels is having a good season with Atlanta, but two months ago, no one believed in him. Now he’s ranked 23rd… No Cam Thomas?”

However, his most striking comments came when he discussed Haliburton and Thunder forward Jalen Williams. “What justifies Tyrese Haliburton being ranked ahead of Jalen Williams?” Green asked. “Don’t get me wrong—Tyrese is an All-Star and an Olympic gold medalist. But when I look at this, Jalen Williams has more upside.”

Draymond went on to explain why Williams, in his eyes, is one of the top young talents in the league. “Jalen is 6’9″, can pass, shoot, get to the cup. Two weeks ago, he played center, then switched to point guard,” Green said, highlighting the versatile skill set of the Oklahoma City player.

Green wrapped up his critique by once again questioning the validity of such rankings and their lack of thorough analysis. “When I see stuff like this, I wonder who validates it,” he said. “Yes, Tyrese has done more, but Jalen Williams’ upside is higher than a lot of people on this list. Not just Tyrese-this applies to a lot of names.”

Jalen Williams 8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder is defended by Norman Powell 24 of the Los Angeles Clippers during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game on Saturday November 2, 2024 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California. Clippers lose to Thunder, 92-105.

Who are the best young players in the NBA?

On the list that Draymond Green analyzed and critiqued, the top spot is undeniable: Victor Wembanyama. It’s hard to find any NBA analyst who would argue against the fact that the San Antonio Spurs’ 7’4″ center is the most promising young player in the league. At just 20 years old, Wembanyama has already become the undisputed star of the Spurs and appears destined to leave a lasting legacy in the NBA.

Behind Wembanyama, the list features a strong group of emerging stars. Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren all round out the top tier. Then comes Indiana Pacers point guard Haliburton, three spots ahead of Jalen Williams. Other notable names include Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Dallas Mavericks’ Derek Lively II, and Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro.

Jalen Williams’ stellar season

Draymond Green’s praise of Jalen Williams is well-founded. The Oklahoma City shooting guard is having a breakout season, averaging 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. His all-around contributions have been crucial to the Thunder’s impressive 17-5 record so far this season, cementing his place as one of the top young talents in the league.