Former NBA star and Hall of Famer reveals his all-time NBA starting five, featuring LeBron James and Stephen Curry

LeBron James and Stephen Curry were included in the all-time starting five of a former NBA star player.

© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesLeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

By Matías Persuh

When talking about the NBA, it’s inevitable to mention those who made the history of the sport great. One common debate is how to form an all-time starting five. A former star and current Hall of Famer included LeBron James and Stephen Curry in his lineup.

With a new season approaching, it’s always a good time to see how the great stars who have graced the sport would assemble their ideal team.

This time, one of the players who shared his ideal starting five is a former Philadelphia 76ers star and current Hall of Famer. Despite his immense talent, he did not include himself in the lineup.

The player in question is none other than the great Allen Iverson, who, in a discussion with Shaquille O’Neal on The Big Podcast, revealed his criteria for selecting his all-time NBA starting five.

Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers

Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers gestures to hear cheers from the crowd during the NBA game against the Washington Wizards at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87.

For some, it might be surprising, and for others, perhaps not, but Iverson did not hesitate to mention the inclusion of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and the greatest shooter in history, Stephen Curry.

Allen Iverson’s selections

The historic 76ers point guard, who won a bronze medal with Team USA in Athens 2004, began his all-time starting five with the previously mentioned James and Curry. In addition, he included none other than His Airness, Michael Jordan, and the great Kobe Bryant.

Lastly, one might think Iverson would include himself in his ideal lineup, but quite the opposite—he chose to include former Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal.

In conclusion, a team made up of James, Curry, Jordan, Bryant, and O’Neal would be a nightmare for any opponent, and few could stand up to this starting five.

Starting Five Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson’s Starting Five

Those who didn’t make the cut

The historic debate over the ideal all-time team is one that is unlikely to ever reach a unanimous conclusion. Countless players have left an indelible mark on NBA history, and whether due to personal preferences or biases, the names that make the list often vary.

Allen Iverson’s selection of these five players left out legends such as Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Tim Duncan.

Nevertheless, it’s undeniable that this remarkable selection by the current Hall of Famer point guard is a lineup that few would argue against as an ideal all-time team.

Matías Persuh

