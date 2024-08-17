Former NBA star and Hall of Famer reveals his all-time NBA starting five, featuring LeBron James and Stephen Curry

LeBron James and Stephen Curry were included in the all-time starting five of a former NBA star player.

When talking about the NBA, it’s inevitable to mention those who made the history of the sport great. One common debate is how to form an all-time starting five. A former star and current Hall of Famer included LeBron James and Stephen Curry in his lineup.

With a new season approaching, it’s always a good time to see how the great stars who have graced the sport would assemble their ideal team.

This time, one of the players who shared his ideal starting five is a former Philadelphia 76ers star and current Hall of Famer. Despite his immense talent, he did not include himself in the lineup.

The player in question is none other than the great Allen Iverson, who, in a discussion with Shaquille O’Neal on The Big Podcast, revealed his criteria for selecting his all-time NBA starting five.

Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers gestures to hear cheers from the crowd during the NBA game against the Washington Wizards at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87.

For some, it might be surprising, and for others, perhaps not, but Iverson did not hesitate to mention the inclusion of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and the greatest shooter in history, Stephen Curry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Lakers Hall of Fame member defends LeBron James, Bronny James after nepotism criticism

Allen Iverson’s selections

The historic 76ers point guard, who won a bronze medal with Team USA in Athens 2004, began his all-time starting five with the previously mentioned James and Curry. In addition, he included none other than His Airness, Michael Jordan, and the great Kobe Bryant.

Lastly, one might think Iverson would include himself in his ideal lineup, but quite the opposite—he chose to include former Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal.

Advertisement

In conclusion, a team made up of James, Curry, Jordan, Bryant, and O’Neal would be a nightmare for any opponent, and few could stand up to this starting five.

Advertisement

Allen Iverson’s Starting Five

Advertisement

Those who didn’t make the cut

The historic debate over the ideal all-time team is one that is unlikely to ever reach a unanimous conclusion. Countless players have left an indelible mark on NBA history, and whether due to personal preferences or biases, the names that make the list often vary.

Allen Iverson’s selection of these five players left out legends such as Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Tim Duncan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nevertheless, it’s undeniable that this remarkable selection by the current Hall of Famer point guard is a lineup that few would argue against as an ideal all-time team.