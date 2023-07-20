Even if he’s not on the team anymore, Jordan Poole continues to be tied to the Golden State Warriors, especially after Draymond Green went into more detail about the punch.

Reports cited that Poole had gotten on the veterans’ nerves way too often, being immature and disrespectful and not handling himself properly. Even so, Green crossed the line.

That’s why former NBA player Eddie Johnson called out the organization as a whole, citing that they failed in the way they dealt with the situation because Poole wasn’t even an adult.

Eddie Johnson Calls Out Warriors Over Jordan Poole Fiasco

“He says Jordan Poole is not an adult, then you failed, Steph failed, Klay failed, Steve Kerr failed. Because he’s a young player, it’s a way to approach them. Now Jordan Poole is not an adult; it was on your watch, Draymond,” Johnson said.

“You didn’t know how to go help him mature. So don’t throw him under the bus because he’s still a young player. It’s just bad leadership,” the former player continued.

He’s got a valid point about that, and that wasn’t a good look for the organization as a whole. Then again, the fact that they decided to move on from him also speaks volumes about how much they valued him — or not, and it’s not like Poole is a child, either.