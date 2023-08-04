LeBron James entered the league as the most hyped prospect in NBA history. And even though he came out of high school, he looked like a man amongst men when he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers.

We’ve seen way too many versions of LeBron James ever since. He’s played for three different franchises, and has led every single one of them to at least one championship.

However, if you were to pick the single best version of LeBron, it has to be during his time with the Miami Heat right after losing in the NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks, according to Iman Shumpert.

Iman Shumpert Reveals The Scariest Version Of LeBron

“I think the best version I saw of Bron was…you remember the year that Dirk won?” Shumpert said. “That next year they came back. When him and D Wade vowed to not shoot, not settlefor threes, and they played their whole first season and they wasn’t shooting no threes.”

“They was just, it was vicious,” Shumpert added. “I was like, ‘Bro, what the fck are we supposed to do with that? I was like, looking at the league. What am I going to do about that? Like what is that, ngga? They running fast. They big as sh*t. I’m like ‘D Wade and Bron literally passing it back and forth and just downhill, downhill, downhill. I feel like that was the scariest Bron to deal with.”

The craziest part about this is that it actually happened 12 years ago. James has won four championships ever since, and he can still play at an elite level. That’s just insane.