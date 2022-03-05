Even though Stephen Curry is their best player, the Golden State Warriors still need Draymond Green to fulfill their true potential. Check out what Festus Ezeli had to say about that.

The Golden State Warriors are 43-20 for the season. However, they're just 14-11 since Draymond Green fell with an injury. You don't have to be a hoops connoisseur to realize that's not a coincidence.

Green may not make his presence feel as a scorer but his playmaking, rebounding, and defense have been instrumental in Steve Kerr's sucsess in charge of the team. And it's getting clearer by the day.

Despite having the greatest shooter of all time in Stephen Curry, the Dubs can't seem to find consistency without Green. That, according to former Warriors big man Festus Ezeli, happens because the system revolves around Draymond, not Steph.

Festus Ezeli: The Warriors Are Built Around Draymond Green, Not Stephen Curry

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"Draymond is the most important key to this team. Why? Because they built a system around him. They built a system around the 3 guys which is Draymond, Steph and Klay. He might not be the best player on the team, but he's the most important.

This year, they're deciding that small-ball is the way we're gonna go... for that to be effective, we need our Defensive Player of the Year in the back to anchor us. That's why they went out to this huge lead to start the season, they're 2nd in the NBA still, even with going 14-11 in the last games.

When you miss a guy like Draymond, who calls out all the coverages, who sets great screens for Steph and Klay to get open, who is the leader and the heart of the team...of course you're going to miss Draymond."

Green has been making great progress and should be back on the court in time for the playoffs. But the Warriors need to make some tweaks and find a way to hold down the fort in the meantime.