Gabe Vincent's salary at Heat: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

The 2022-23 Miami Heat may be one of the most interesting stories in NBA recent history. A team that almost got knocked out from the Play-In, it defied the odds by beating the Conference favorites to make all the way to the Finals.

On paper, it didn’t look like a title contending roster. However, Erik Spoelstra once again showed he’s many steps ahead of everyone else as the players he brought proved what they can bring to the table.

Gabe Vincent, for instance, is part of the group of undrafted players who are gave a lot to talk about in the league. Here, let’s take a look at his contract details, including how much he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year.

Gabe Vincent’s contract with Miami Heat

According to Spotrac, Gabe Vincent signed a two-year, $3,484,855 deal with the Miami Heat in 2021. With only $1,669,178 of that deal guaranteed, there are 396 NBA players who make more than him.

How much does Gabe Vincent make a year?

Gabe Vincent’s annual average salary is $1,742,428, though his contract was split differently across the two seasons. In 2022-23, Vincent is due $1,815,677, which breaks down like this: $151,306 a month; $37,827 a week; $5,404 a day; $225.2 an hour; $3.75 a minute; and $0.06 a second.