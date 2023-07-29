The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the best team in the NBA during the regular season. However, they were shockingly eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

That loss meant the end of an era for the franchise. Though the Bucks won a championship not so long ago in 2021, Mike Budenholzer was fired as head coach and Adrian Griffin took over. More changes were coming.

Now, the Milwaukee Bucks had to make some big moves to keep pace with other teams in the East such as the Heat or the Boston Celtics. A very well known face will come back for that purpose.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo returns to the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially re-signed Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Last season, the forward participated in 37 games and has become a crucial role player for the team.

Giannis’ brother was drafted by the New York Knicks in the 2014 NBA Draft and then went to Europe to play for teams such as Andorra and Panathinaikos. In 2019, Thanasis signed with the Bucks. This will be his fifth season with Milwaukee.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is just the latest move made by a very active Bucks’ front office. Khris Middleton just got a three year, $102 million new contract, Brook Lopez signed a two-year, $48 million extension and veteran Jae Crowder will also remain on the team.