Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was ruthless to Kwame Brown again, ripping him on Instagram after he called out LeBron James in a video.

Not so long ago, Kwame Brown became an internet sensation. He finally earned some respect among his NBA peers, talking about how he was sick and tired of being the butt of the joke and letting everybody know that he was still a successful businessman.

Ever since that day, the former first-overall pick has enjoyed his five minutes of fame by sharing some bold remarks about... pretty much everything that goes around in the NBA. From Russell Westbrook wearing a dress to the status of the Lakers, he always seems to have something to say.

Recently, Brown made the news again for his hot takes and now-famous videos. This time, the former Wizards big man decided to call out LeBron James for looking at the stat sheet while sitting on the bench.

Kwame Brown Calls Out LeBron James For Looking At The Stat Sheet Midgame

“When I saw brother LeBron watching the stat sheet, that told me all I needed to know on why the Lakers are losing,” Brown said. “That told me all I needed to know why that team is not connected on defense.”

Gilbert Arenas Thrashes Brown On Instagram

Those comments didn't sit well with his former teammate Gilbert Arenas, who didn't hesitate to choose violence and fire the guns at him on Instagram:

"@kwan_low ur right #kobe would have NEVER looked at the stat sheet becuz he KNEW yo ass had 0 the whole arena knew u had a @krispykreme (DONUT) extra glaze with the hot light on clown you were a professional exerciser, a big buff BUST out there doing cardio. YOU should have never been put back into the game "Bambi hands" yo hands were like white girls legs in scary movies (extra wiggly) you have a lot to say about basketball players for someone who hates to talk about basketball.

This ain't white boy tactics, the only thing that was white boy was YO FCKING stats. Had stats like a white nba player named (mark madden or Todd fuller) fun fact(in history there's been a few hundred thousand athletes in American sports SO there's been (a few hundred thousand diff names on those jerseys) Kwame "bustlife doo doo "brown jersey ranks #3 in (do NOT get caught wearing this jersey) NO CAP I'm dead a** serious GOOGLE it, the nba put Kwame jersey on sale (June 28 2001) they took it out the nba store (December 24th 2001) #dontbuy4xmasbihhh the world must never forget How sorry u were #mikeeppsvoice on ur jersey numbers�� #5 doo doo doo doodoooo #54 #38 �� doo doo doo doodoooo #54 #38"

Well, there isn't anything left to say, as Agent Zero said it all already. This isn't the first time that Arenas calls out Brown, as he recently threatened to share a 54-minute video of him struggling on the court, so Brown better watch his next step on social media.