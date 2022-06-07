Klay Thompson was held to just 11 points in Game 2 as the Warriors bounced back and tied the NBA Finals 1-1 with the Boston Celtics.

Game 3 of the NBA finals could be very decisive in swaying the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics one way or the other. Both teams will be looking towards their big guns to get them that much closer to the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

For the Warriors all eyes will be on Klay Thompson to show his true level after two underwhelming games so far in the series. Thompson was held way below his 20 PPG margin in Games 1 and 2 with 15 and an uncharacteristic 11 points.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green carried the load in Game 2 and now looking ahead to Game 3 if Steve Kerr can get his top three players on the same page it could be lights out for the Celtics.

How is Klay Thompson training his mind to get out of his slump

Klay Thompson is ready to get back to being Klay Thompson and he has a peculiar way of breaking out of his funk as he told reporters. Thompson when needing to get inspired does what any of us would do under the circumstances, watch the best clips of himself.

“I did it yesterday… I probably just YouTube ‘Game 6 Klay’. There were some very high-pressure situations I was in and I ended up shooting the ball well.”

Thompson was referring to the famed Game 6 in 2016 where he helped the Warriors defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. Thompson would score 41 points in the 108-101 victory.