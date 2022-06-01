Golden State Warriors will face Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors will have the home-court advantage in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics for the 2022 NBA Finals. Check out everything you need to know about the first game of this series, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Golden State Warriors are coming off strong after their Western Conference Playoffs run. Their first-ever West Finals MVP, Stephen Curry averaged 26 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game through the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The team managed by Steve Kerr only lost 4 games in this year's NBA Playoffs. In fact, the Warriors didn't lose at the Chase Center in their Western Playoffs run.

On the other side, Boston Celtics proved how powerful they are through their Eastern Conference Playoffs run. In the Second Round and the Conference Finals, the Celtics managed to stretch out both series to a Game 7.Their first-ever East Finals MVP, Jayson Tatum averaged 27 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists per game. In addition, this will be the first-ever NBA Finals for coach Ime Udoka of the Celtics.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Golden State Warriors are in a fairly-tale journey after their return to the biggest NBA event after 3 seasons. Their journey started in the 4-1 win to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference First Round Playoffs. In the Second Round Playoffs, the Dubs won to the Memphis Grizzlies in 4-2 game series, then qualified to the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. At this stage, the Warriors close out an almost perfect 4-1 win at home to clinch their 11th Western Conference title.

Whereas the Boston Celtics had one of the toughest runs to get to the 2022 NBA Finals. After 12 years, the Boston Celtics made it to the NBA Finals. Their run started in their First Round sweep to the Brooklyn Nets. Then, the Celtics eliminated the current NBA Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks after seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. At this stage, the Celtics went again until a Game 7 winner on the road to the Miami Heat. The Celtics won their 22nd Eastern Conference title.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: How to watch or stream live free in the US

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Warriors and the Celtics will open up the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco. According to BetMGM, the favorites to win Game 1 are the Golden State Warriors with -167 odds to win at home, while the Boston Celtics have +140 odds to pick up the win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 212.5 points for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals series.

