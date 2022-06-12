Golden State Warriors will face Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals Game 5 at the Chase Center. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Boston Celtics for the 2022 NBA Finals Game 5. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Finals game series, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US stream live this game on fuboTV.

The Golden State Warriors picked up the win on road to even up this NBA Finals series. The team managed by Steve Kerr had one of the best games of this series at the TD Garden. In fact, Stephen Curry pulled up 43 points with 10 rebounds in 41 minutes of play. In addition to this outstanding performance, none of his teammates were able to pull up more than 20 points.

On the other Boston Celtics fought hard but not enough to avoid the loss. The team managed by Ime Udoka had a good game but couldn't keep up with the Warriors in the last quarter. In fact, only Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were able to pull up more than 20 points for their side in this game. Now, the Celtics will go to the Chase Center to pick up one more win.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Golden State Warriors learned their lesson in the previous game at the TD Garden. In fact, the Warrirors were urged to win this game to avoid a 3-1 disadvantage in the 2022 NBA Finals series. In addition, Stephen Curry got injured and nobody knew how much that would impact on his game. The answer was his second 40+ points game in the NBA Finals. He literally carried his team to tie this series.

Meanwhile the Boston Celtics know exactly how important this next game is. The Celtics lost their but they started this NBA Finals series at the Chase Center, so they are prepared for this task. In fact, for the team managed by Ime Udoka might be an elimination-type of game because if there is a Game 7 in this finals, it will be at the Chase Center.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics in the US

The 2022 NBA Finals Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics to be played on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be broadcast on fuboTV for the United States.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics anywhere

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and Odds

The Warriors and the Celtics are tied 2-2 in this NBA Finals series after last Friday’s game. The Warriors will have the home-court advantage for this Game 5, so the Celtics will have to push harder. According to BetMGM, the favorites are the Golden State Warriors with -161 odds to win at home, while the Boston Celtics have +135 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 211.5 points for Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals series.

