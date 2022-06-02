The 2022 NBA Finals are set to start. The Boston Celtics as the Eastern champions face the Golden State Warriors as the Western champions for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Check out the complete information such as dates, locations and TV channel to watch in the US

The time has come, finally, the two conference champions face for the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2022 NBA Finals. This one is special, because these two teams are among the most decorated franchises in history. The Golden State Warriors seek their 7th NBA title, while the Boston Celtics want to clinch the 18th title in their history. If you are in the US, stream live every game on FuboTV and SlingTV.

The Golden State Warriors want to take a new step towards the NBA history books in the NBA Finals. In fact, the Dubs seek to win their 7th NBA title to move above the legendary franchise Chicago Bulls in the most titles ranking. As for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green, they want their 4th NBA ring to further enhance their legacy.

Whereas the Boston Celtics want to move to the top of the NBA franchises with most championships. As of now, the Celtics are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers, as they clinched the NBA championship in 2020. As for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, they want to make history in their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

2022 NBA Finals Schedule: Dates and Locations

In the NBA Playoffs, the seeding number is what matters the most when it comes to the home-court advantage for the first two games in the best-of-seven series. However, in the NBA Finals, the setting changes completely. It's the best regular season record what matters the most to give out the advantage to a team in this final stage.

Then, the Golden State Warriors who finished with 53 wins and 29 losses have the best record between these two sides. Whereas the Boston Celtics finished with 51 wins and 31 losses in the 2021-22 NBA Regular season.

Therefore, Game 1 and 2 will be at the Chase Center located in San Francisco, California. Whereas for Games 3 and 4 the home-court advantage will be for the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden located in Boston, Massachusetts. Check out the complete setting for the 2022 NBA Finals right below.

Date Game Matchup Time (ET) Location Thursday, June 2 Game 1 Warriors vs Celtics 9:00 PM Chase Center Sunday, June 5 Game 2 Warriors vs Celtics 8:00 PM Chase Center Wednesday, June 8 Game 3 Celtics vs Warriors 9:00 PM TD Garden Friday, June 10 Game 4 Celtics vs Warriors 9:00 PM TD Garden Monday, June 13* Game 5* Warriors vs Celtics 9:00 PM Chase Center Thursday, June 16* Game 6* Celtics vs Warriors 9:00 PM TD Garden Sunday, June 19* Game 7* Warriors vs Celtics 8:00 PM Chase Center

*If necessary

2022 NBA Finals: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The 2022 NBA Finals to be played between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics is available for the viewers in the US to watch and stream every game live on FuboTV and Sling TV. As well as ABC and ESPN through their network.



