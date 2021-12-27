Golden State Warrior will face Denver Nuggets this Tuesday, December 28, in a game valid for this 2021/22 NBA regular season. Here, you can find everything you need to know about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Golden State Warriors are the team with the best balance this season, and they plan to continue being so when this Tuesday, December 28, they face the Denver Nuggets. Find out everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Warriors are the main candidates this season to win the championship ring. And in this 2021/22 NBA regular season they are showing why: in 33 games they have obtained 27 victories and only 6 defeats. The San Francisco team intends to continue with these good statistics when this Tuesday, December 28, they host the Denver Nuggets.

In the case of the visitors, they currently occupy the 6th position in the Western Conference, with a win / loss balance of 16-16. Their numbers are good and for now they would be entering the playoffs directly, without having to play the Play-in. However, they shouldn't be neglected because they have the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves with 15-17 records just behind them.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

The match between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets this Tuesday, December 28 at 10:00 PM (ET) will be the first between them for this 2021/22 NBA regular season. It will undoubtedly be a very interesting game between one of the best teams in the NBA (and perhaps the best) such as the Warriors and another that is one of the best in the Western Conference such as the Denver Nuggets.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets in the U.S.

This 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors (the team with the best record in the NBA) and Denver Nuggets to be played this Tuesday, December 28, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, Altitude.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions

Bookmarkers are sure to unveil their favorite for this NBA regular season game. Most likely the favorites will be the Golden State Warriors, who are not only the team with the best record in the NBA, but are also one of the top candidates for the championship ring.

