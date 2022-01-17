Golden State Warriors will face the Detroit Pistons at the Chase Center this Tuesday, January 18. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons will face each other at the Chase Center this Tuesday, January 18, at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a painful loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With a victory in that game, they would have been very close to the Phoenix Suns in search of the leadership in the Western Conference. Despite this, they are now only two wins away from the Suns, albeit with more losses (12 to Phoenix's 9) and that is why they need to win in order to get close.

In the case of the Detroit Pistons, they came out of the last place in the standings (now the worst team in the Eastern Conference is the Orlando Magic). Despite that, this is undoubtedly a tanking season for the Pistons. Although mathematically they still have a chance to qualify for the Play-in, it is clear that Detroit's goal is to get better chances in the next Draft.

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warriors will play against Detroit Pistons this Tuesday, January 18 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Chase Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 19, on that occasion it was a victory for Warriors by 105-102.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons to be played this Tuesday, January 18, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports DET.

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is almost certain that the favorites will be the Golden State Warriors, a team that this season is a candidate to be champion, and not the Pistons who are having a tanking season.

