Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs Croatia in 2024-25 UEFA Nations League?

In a crucial clash against Croatia, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will aim to finish the UEFA Nations League group stage with a victory.

Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League will wrap up its opening phase with an exciting showdown between Croatia and Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team comes off a commanding win in their previous match, securing their spot in the next round. The big question now is: Will CR7 be in Split to face the Croatians?

Roberto Martinez’s team secured a dominant 5-1 victory over Poland, with a brace from their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo. With Portugal’s qualification for the next round sealed and the series of matches that the Al Nassr forward has been involved in, the coach has finally made a decision regarding his participation.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward, along with some of his teammates, has been left out of today’s match by the coaching staff, according to the media outlets Ole and AS. The decision aims to give playing time to younger players and provide rest to Ronaldo and other experienced members of the squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thus, the Portugal national team will play the match at Stadion Poljud without their star player. However, with qualification already secured, the entire squad approaches the game with a sense of ease.

Advertisement

Portugal v Poland The Portuguese national team, Nationalteam hosted the Polish National Team tonight in Group A of the League of Nations. Cristiano Ronaldo . Porto, Portugal, on November 15, 2024.

Advertisement

After five matchdays in the UEFA Nations League, Portugal have earned 13 points, thanks to 4 wins and 1 draw, remaining unbeaten. Additionally, they have scored 12 goals and conceded just 4.

Advertisement

see also Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn claims a player was better than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo and other players excluded from the squad

Not only was the Al Nassr star left out of the match against Croatia, but the coaching staff led by Roberto Martinez also decided to omit three other players, offering them rest and sidelining them due to suspensions.

These players include none other than Bernardo Silva and Pedro Neto, both of whom will also be rested after their recent appearances, as well as Bruno Fernandes, who will miss the match in Split due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two young players have been called up to join the Portugal squad: the talented Fabio Silva and Quenda. It is expected that, if possible, both players will get some minutes in the match.

Portugal’s potential lineup against Croatia

With Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed as absent from the squad that will face Croatia in Split, this is the likely starting XI that Spanish coach Roberto Martinez will field in an effort to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Advertisement

Diogo Costa,

Dalot, Silva, Veiga, Mendes

Neves, Vitinha, Costa

Trincao, Felix, Leao

Advertisement

The team will look to extend their strong form and preserve their undefeated record, even in the absence of their star player.