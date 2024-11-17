NBA News: JJ Redick sounds off on Lakers' defensive rebounding issues against Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick addressed his team’s struggles on the defensive glass following their recent win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA regular season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been firing on all cylinders this NBA regular season under first-year head coach JJ Redick. Despite securing their fifth straight victory with a 104-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Redick acknowledged his team’s ongoing issues with defensive rebounding, an area that continues to concern him.

Facing a Pelicans squad missing key contributors like Zion Williamson, the Lakers struggled to control the boards in the first half. Redick attributed the shaky start to an inability to secure defensive rebounds, which gave New Orleans too many second-chance opportunities.

“Honestly, our defense was good—at least our first shot defense in the first half,” Redick explained. “I think they shot 36% on their first shot, but it was the 12 offensive rebounds that killed us. They made it very clear they were going to crash at a really high rate. The game was going to come down to whether or not they could get more possessions than us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redick credited his team for adjusting in the second half, noting the difference in effort on the glass. “Our guys, I thought in the third quarter, defensively had a really good mindset,” he said. “We were able to collect some offensive rebounds; they ended with six, I think, in the second half. But there wasn’t really an adjustment defensively—it was just get the f— ball, you know? That was all it was.”

Advertisement

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers scrambles for a loose ball with Yves Missi #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Anthony Davis address the team’s struggles

Anthony Davis shared a similar perspective, though he pointed to offensive struggles as another factor. “We actually had some pretty good defensive quarters, and we did ultimately hold them to 99 points, so our defensive rating I’m pretty sure was good this game,” Davis said.

Advertisement

see also Lakers News: JJ Redick makes something clear about Austin Reaves’ defense

“It was offensively where we were struggling,” he added. “We knew that team was gonna play hard and they weren’t going to give up, no matter who they were playing or who was playing for them. So we just had to stay with it, stay connected, stay together, and ultimately executed down the stretch.”

LeBron reflects on Knecht’s career night

While rebounding remained a focus, rookie guard Dalton Knecht stole the spotlight with his best performance of the season. Knecht recorded a career-high 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including two three-pointers, along with seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LeBron James was not surprised by the rookie’s breakout game, reiterating his confidence in Knecht’s talent. “That he’s been a pro for a while,” James said. “I talked about it last year, so it’s no surprise to me… No surprise to me.”

James also praised Knecht’s versatility and scoring ability. “His shooting, his finishes. He can get it off versus anybody. He’s 6’8-6’9 and he’s got a quick trigger, so it doesn’t take long for him to get them up,” James said, cementing the rookie’s role as a key contributor moving forward.