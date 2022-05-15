Grant Williams is one of the key players for the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. All of the Celtics' player information about his salary and net worth below.

Grant Williams was drafted 22nd overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. He made his NBA debut for the team on October 23, 2019. Grant Williams has been key for the Boston Celtics in this 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics' forward averaged 7.8 points with 47% in Field Goals and 41% from the 3-point line in 24 minutes of play.

Grant Williams is currently in his third season in the NBA. He has been key during the 2022 NBA Playoffs for his team. Despite he isn't one of the best players on the roster, his coach Ime Udoka has trusted him through to play a significant role because of some injured players.

Grant Williams has averaged 9 points per game with 41% in Field Goals and 41% in 3-point shots. In addition, Grant has averaged 4 rebounds with 1 block per game with 30 minutes of play, just in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Grant Willliams' contract

Grant Williams signed a 4-year deal worth $11,802,681 dollars with the Boston Celtics. According to Spotrac, the Celtics' forward makes an nnual average salary of $2,950,670. In 2022-23, Williams will earn a base salary of $4,306,281, while carrying a cap hit of $4,306,281 and a dead cap value of $4,306,281.

Grant Williams' net worth

According to Spotrac, Grant Williams earns an average annual salary of $2,950,670 and a guaranteed salary of $11,802,681. His income source is primarily from being a NBA player in the Boston Celtics. Grant Williams' net worth is between $2 million to $5 million. He doesn't have any endorsements deals undisclosed.