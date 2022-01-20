Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat face each other on Friday at State Farm Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atlanta Hawks will come against Miami Heat at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 129th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Miami Heat are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 72 direct duels to this day, while the Atlanta Hawks have celebrated a triumph in 56 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 14, 2022, and it ended in a 124-118 win for the Heat away in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Atlanta Hawks have been in bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three games (LLLWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Miami Heat have been doing better, losing only once in their last five games (WWLWW).

The Hawks currently sit in 12th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.432. While the Heat are placed 10 positions above them, in second place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.644. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to February 19, 1989, and it ended in a 124-115 win for the Heat.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, to be played on Friday, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat matchup. However, judging by the Heat's recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

