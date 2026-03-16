What happens if Team Venezuela loses or wins today vs Italy in 2026 World Baseball Classic semifinal?

Venezuela delivered the biggest surprise of the 2026 World Baseball Classic by eliminating Japan in the quarterfinals with an 8-5 victory. Now, the next challenge will be enormous facing Italy in the semifinals.

Team Italy has become the dark horse of the tournament after finishing pool play with a perfect 4–0 record following victories over Team USA, Mexico, Great Britain, and Brazil. Then, in the quarterfinals, the Italians eliminated Puerto Rico with an 8-6 win.

Now, in the semifinals, Venezuela will send Keider Montero to the mound, while the Italian squad will try to keep the impressive run going with Michael Lorenzen as the starting pitcher.

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What happens if Team Venezuela loses today vs Italy in 2026 WBC?

If Team Venezuela loses against Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic semifinals, elimination from the tournament will be confirmed. After an impressive run, there would be no second opportunity for the Venezuelan squad.

What happens if Team Venezuela wins over Italy in WBC?

If Team Venezuela defeats Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic semifinals, a spot in the tournament final will be secured. The opponent on Tuesday will be Team USA after an epic victory over the Dominican Republic.

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