Chiefs, NY Jets QB depth charts updated with Justin Fields joining Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets are reportedly finalizing a deal that will send Justin Fields to Arrowhead, where he’d serve as Patrick Mahomes’ backup in 2026. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported it on X.
With Fields moving to Kansas City, the Chiefs’ quarterback depth chart for 2026 will be as follows:
- Patrick Mahomes
- Justin Fields
- Chris Oladokun
- Jake Haener
The NY Jets, on the other hand, will enter the 2026 NFL season with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, having completed a reunion with the veteran QB this offseason. Here’s the Jets’ QB depth chart this year:
- Geno Smith
- Brady Cook
- Bailey Zappe
* Developing story…
Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, currently serving as the Editor of Bolavip. He began his journey with the website in February 2021, making a name for himself through comprehensive coverage of soccer, NFL, and NBA, with a specialty in real-time reporting of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. In June 2024, Martin took on the role of Subeditor, where he excelled in overseeing the publication of stories, assisting staff writers, and ensuring content quality. His prior experience includes managing social media for CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and Spanish, as well as reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news, Martin has consistently been a valuable asset to the Bolavip team, especially during crucial sports seasons involving trades, playoffs, and finals. Now, as the Editor, Martin brings his extensive experience and keen editorial sense to lead Bolavip’s team, driving the website's growth and ensuring it remains a top source for sports news and analysis.