Chiefs, NY Jets QB depth charts updated with Justin Fields joining Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets are reportedly finalizing a deal that will send Justin Fields to Arrowhead, where he’d serve as Patrick Mahomes’ backup in 2026. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported it on X.

With Fields moving to Kansas City, the Chiefs’ quarterback depth chart for 2026 will be as follows:

Patrick Mahomes

Justin Fields

Chris Oladokun

Jake Haener

The NY Jets, on the other hand, will enter the 2026 NFL season with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, having completed a reunion with the veteran QB this offseason. Here’s the Jets’ QB depth chart this year:

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Geno Smith

Brady Cook

Bailey Zappe

* Developing story…