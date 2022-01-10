There's a new chapter in the Ben Simmons saga. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks are an emerging possible destination for the Philadelphia 76ers disgruntled star.

Practically nothing has changed for the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons since the Australian began his stand-off during the offseason, or at least if we talk about his future in the NBA.

Right now, he is still tied to the organization with a massive contract but has no future in the team. Unsurprisingly, the three-time NBA All-Star has been subject of multiple trade rumors over the last few months.

Things took a huge twist for Simmons and the Sixers following a tough elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in last season's Conference Semifinals. Ironically, the Hawks are now growing as a potential destination for Simmons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. But what would they offer in exchange?

NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks could make an attempt for Ben Simmons

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"The Hawks are an emerging potential landing spot for Simmons, whose Defensive Player of the Year-caliber play would surely elevate one of the league’s bottom five defenses. In scanning the Hawks’ roster, it’s obvious John Collins — who signed a five-year, $125 million deal in restricted free agency last offseason — and Cam Reddish are among the players who could acquiesce a package for Simmons. It’s unclear whether the Hawks are ready to put such a proposal on the table after making a run to the Eastern Conference finals a season ago."

The Sixers' front office has made abundantly clear to all Ben Simmons suitors what they expect in return: another superstar. Philadelphia would only accept the likes of Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal in exchange, although neither of them would be traded.

Charania notes, however, that Collins is far from being happy with his role in Atlanta. The Hawks may not want to let both Collins and Reddish leave. But if is Simmons who they get in return, they might consider it.

And the Hawks pair may not be exactly what the Sixers were hoping for, but time is running out as the Feb. 10 trade deadline draws nearer. Only time will tell if the Hawks will actually make a move for the Australian, and in that case, if the Sixers will even consider their offer.