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Lionel Messi reportedly disappointed about 2026 Finalissima Argentina vs Spain being canceled

The 2026 Finalissima between Argentina and Spain got canceled, which reportedly created an unhappy reaction from Lionel Messi.

By Bruno Milano

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Lionel Messi of Argentina
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina

According to Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald, “Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi was disappointed to learn of the cancellation of the Finalissima match between Argentina and Spain.” Now, the Argentinian ace won’t be able to play for another trophy.

Messi and Argentina won the last Finalissima 3-0 against Italy. However, they won’t be able to defend their crown since the Finalissima was canceled after not getting into an agreement of relocation.

Argentina are the Copa America champions, while Spain won the last Euros. It was a must-watch game, but now, all people must feel like Messi, sad and disappointed that the game won’t happen.

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Argentina are trying to revalidate another crown too

The 2026 World Cup will have the Argentinians defend their crown at the biggest stage of them all. That’s the main focus of the team. After all, these are the last gasps of air of the generation that won the 2022 World Cup.

Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina
Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina
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Guys like Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Emiliano Martinez, and many others are veterans who aren’t likely to get to the 2030 edition of the tournament. Hence, it’s now or never for Argentina. That was the compelling factor of the Finalissima. Spain, on the other hand, are full of young players.

Spain reportedly set up two friendlies after cancelation of 2026 Finalissima vs Argentina

see also

Spain reportedly set up two friendlies after cancelation of 2026 Finalissima vs Argentina

Argentina are still a powerhouse

Argentina have won two Copa America in a row and one World Cup. They also got to the 2014 World Cup final. However, since 2014, they’ve gotten to every tournament’s final except for the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Copa America. They lost the first three finals, but they’ve won every final ever since.

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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