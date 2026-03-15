Derek Carr admits interest in helping Raiders amid comeback from retirement rumors

Derek Carr may be second-guessing his decision to retire from the NFL. As the veteran quarterback makes up his mind, his latest comment showed a willingness to lend a helping hand to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2026. However, he might serve the Raiders in more of a mentoring role rather than as a starting franchise quarterback.

“If that’s something that [the Raiders] would like, if it brings [Fernando Mendoza] value, I would absolutely help him in any way. I know that building, our fanbase, and what it means to be a Raider,” Carr admitted, via @SleeperNFL on X, about mentoring Fernando Mendoza, who is projected to be the first overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Selected with a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Carr spent 9 seasons with the Raiders. He was around when the organization was moved out of Oakland and sent to Nevada. Reports suggest Carr’s return rumors haven’t drawn much interest from franchises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, his mentoring and knowledge could indeed be highly valued. For Las Vegas, having Carr help Mendoza take his first steps in the league might as well be the perfect scenario to develop who is called to be the franchise savior in Sin City.

Derek Carr could return to the NFL

Advertisement

Carr’s stats with Raiders

Across 9 seasons with the Raiders, Carr registered 35,222 passing yards, 217 passing touchdowns, and 99 interceptions while having a completion percentage of 64.6%. Though he never won a postseason game and finished 0-1 in the NFL Playoffs, Carr’s time with the Raiders won’t ever be forgotten.

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones confirms if Cowboys will trade for Maxx Crosby with Raiders

Now, the retired quarterback may have a grade-A opportunity to bolster his legacy in Las Vegas. If he can stand behind Mendoza and help the product of Indiana University blossom into an elite NFL quarterback, then his image will only grow in Sin City. Carr never got to experience postseason success in Oakland/Las Vegas, but he may get a chance at redemption by mentoring Mendoza.