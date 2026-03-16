Is Sidney Crosby playing tonight, Mar. 16, for Penguins vs Avalanche at Ball Arena?

Sidney Crosby is not expected to play tonight for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Colorado Avalanche. The veteran center remains on injured reserve with a leg injury and has been ruled out for the March 16 matchup at Ball Arena.

The captain’s absence continues to be a major storyline as Pittsburgh faces Colorado in a key late-season game. He has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury while playing for Team Canada during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The 38-year-old star was placed on injured reserve and was expected to miss at least a month as he works his way back to full health. Despite missing their top offensive leader, the Penguins have managed to stay competitive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continues to take part in morning skates, but those don’t have contact. An update is expected later on Monday to see if he ultimately returns to the ice tonight.

Sidney Crosby’s latest injury update

Sidney Crosby is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury and remains on injured reserve for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team announced that the veteran center would miss at least four weeks after suffering the injury during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Advertisement

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2025 (Source: Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The incident occurred on February 18 in the Olympic quarterfinal between Canada and Czechia. His right leg bent awkwardly during a collision with defenseman Radko Gudas, forcing the Penguins captain to leave the game and later undergo medical evaluation.

Advertisement

Because of the injury, he also missed the rest of the Olympic tournament, including Canada’s semifinal and the gold-medal game against Team USA. At the time of the injury, he had been one of Canada’s most productive players, finishing the tournament with two goals and six points in four games.

How many games has Sidney Crosby missed?

Sidney Crosby has missed multiple games since the Olympic break and continues to sit out while recovering from the lower-body injury. He hasn’t played in the NHL since the injury occurred, tonight would be the 11th consecutive game without Crosby for the Penguins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His absence is especially significant considering the impact he has had this season. Before the injury, he had recorded 27 goals and 32 assists in 56 games, once again leading the offense and playing a key role in their playoff push.

When could Sidney Crosby return to the ice?

Sidney Crosby could return sometime in late March or early April, depending on how his recovery progresses. The Penguins initially projected a minimum four-week recovery timeline, which would place his potential comeback toward the final stretch of the regular season.

Advertisement

Encouragingly for Pittsburgh, recent updates suggest he has resumed skating and participating in team activities, a sign that his recovery is progressing in the right direction. While he has not yet been cleared for full game action, practicing with teammates is often one of the final steps before returning to the lineup.