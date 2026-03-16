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Chiefs trading for Justin Fields might help fix running game with Patrick Mahomes out

Patrick Mahomes has a new backup, but as he recovers from a knee injury, Justin Fields might get snaps for the Kansas City Chiefs and help them bolster the lack of running game.

By Bruno Milano

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© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesJustin Fields #7

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs are sending a 2027 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets for quarterback Justin Fields. Although obviously with sights to be Patrick Mahomes’ backup, he might help with the running game while 15 keeps recovering from a torn ACL.

The fact is that the Chiefs need to be better running. Last season, they ranked 20th in the league in rushing offense. In fact, Mahomes’ injury came by him trying to force plays with his feet, because they couldn’t trust the running game established.

Hence, they add Justin Fields, who might not be the prospect everyone thought he would at one point, but he is definitely a dual-threat quarterback, who is arguably more dangerous with his feet than with his throwing of the football.

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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