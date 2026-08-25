Klay Thompson reveals plans upon arrival to join Miami Heat

New Miami Heat star Klay Thompson commented on his plans upon arriving in Miami for the upcoming season.

The Miami Heat finally secured what the franchise had been waiting for with the arrival of Klay Thompson. The sharpshooter aided the team by accepting less money in his contract than expected following a buyout agreement with the Dallas Mavericks, and now that his move is official, he has clear plans for his arrival.

On Monday, Thompson was all smiles as he arrived in South Beach to begin the new chapter in his illustrious career. “My joints just feel good being out here with this climate,” Thompson said.

“I can’t wait to meet the staff, my co-workers, the executives, try new cuisines, get some really good local food, and get to work. I was always here in passing, so it’s nice to be planted, just being able to experience a great place.”

Advertisement

An intriguing destination

After an empty two-year stint with the Mavericks, Thompson made it known that he wanted to join a championship contender and chase a fifth ring. The Heat became an ideal destination, especially with the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Klay Thompson of Dallas Mavericks.

Miami provides a city well-suited to what Thompson is looking for, backed by a fanbase that ranks among the best in the NBA — a crowd atmosphere he was accustomed to receiving in Golden State at Chase Center and Oracle Arena.

Advertisement

Although leg injuries have hampered the four-time champion’s performance, he remains a valuable player who can still knock down eight 3-pointers on any given night. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has a proven track record of getting the most out of long-range shooters — with Ray Allen, Duncan Robinson, and Max Strus serving as prime examples — meaning Thompson should have no trouble adapting to the system.

As a fierce competitor, Thompson is eager to bounce back following a down NBA season last year in which he averaged career lows of 11.7 points, 39.3% shooting from the field, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 21.7 minutes per game off the bench.