Giannis Antetokounmpo traded: Heat, Bucks’ projected lineups and full terms of deal

The Milwaukee Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat for the 2026-27 NBA season. Here are the projected lineups and deal terms.

The long-running saga between the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally come to an end. A departure for Giannis had loomed as imminent for over a year in the NBA, fueled by a storm of public statements, league-wide rumors, and leaked preferred destinations. Ultimately, the Miami Heat will secure his services.

According to Shams Charania, the Bucks are trading Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks (including the No. 13 pick), one pick swap, and one second-round pick. It represents a fair price for the former MVP and NBA Champion.

Projected Miami Heat starting lineup

With this blockbuster trade finalized, the new-look Miami team is set to field a formidable starting five. The projected lineup features:

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Tyler Herro during a Miami Heat match.

PG : Davion Mitchell

: Davion Mitchell SG : Norman Powell

: Norman Powell SF : Andrew Wiggins

: Andrew Wiggins PF : Giannis Antetokounmpo

: Giannis Antetokounmpo C: Bam Adebayo

Bucks predicted starting five

PG : Tyler Herro

: Tyler Herro SG : Ryan Rollins

: Ryan Rollins SF : Kyle Kuzma

: Kyle Kuzma PF : Jaime Jaquez

: Jaime Jaquez C: Myles Turner

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Celtics left empty-handed

The Miami Heat won the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes on Monday night in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving the Boston Celtics on the outside looking in.

Why didn’t the Celtics win the deal? Well, it just sounds like Miami offered more for Giannis. Shams Charania detailed Boston’s trade package, which included Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks. Miami threw in three first-round picks along with a bevy of impact players, which looks to have made the Heat’s offer more competitive.

It is still surprising that the Celtics did not hesitate to offer Jaylen Brown, the very player who kept them alive and carried them to the playoffs in a season where many had written them off due to Jayson Tatum’s injury. But Brown was there, and some even believed he deserved MVP recognition for his efforts.

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Expectations for the Heat

The Heat, alongside Pat Riley, want to get back to competing immediately. It is tough to move on from Tyler Herro, who is an All-Star and was arguably above Bam Adebayo in terms of overall team impact. However, the Miami squad now has a highly promising roster and it will clearly be considered a legitimate contender with that explosive duo of Bam and Giannis.