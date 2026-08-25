Jonathan Kuminga draws interest from Bulls to join Lakers in pursuit

A third team enters the race for Jonathan Kuminga, rivaling the Los Angeles Lakers in pursuit of the forward for the upcoming NBA season.

The saga surrounding Jonathan Kuminga and his next NBA destination continues to unfold, with reports indicating that the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers remain in active discussions regarding a sign-and-trade. While the Cleveland Cavaliers stay attentive despite acquiring Payton Watson, the Chicago Bulls have emerged with strong interest.

NBA reporter Jake Weinbach threw out the idea of Chicago being the third team to help the Lakers finally complete a sign-and-trade for Kuminga. “As the Lakers discuss Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade scenarios with the Hawks, the Bulls would be worth mentioning as a potential third team facilitator,” Weinbach wrote in a post on X. “The Lakers would likely include Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht in trade talks, while Chicago has an open roster spot.”

Although the Bulls might seem like an unexpected squad to be included in a sign-and-trade sending Kuminga to Los Angeles, there is a very clear reason why Chicago would want to participate.

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Unexpected interest

The Bulls enter the pursuit of Kuminga in an unexpected manner, but a logical explanation exists, even if a deal remains unlikely to happen. After multiple reports indicated that Jarred Vanderbilt is not being used as the main piece in a deal, it looks like the Lakers are more willing to give up some of their young players to acquire Kuminga.

Jonathan Kuminga of Atlanta Hawks.

For Chicago, a rebuilding squad, finding a way to enter the bidding for Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht, or Adou Thiero would prove beneficial. Chicago would be doing the Lakers a favor by helping to finalize a transaction and receiving promising young talent in return.

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If the Lakers are willing to give up a few fringe roster players who could have a brighter future elsewhere while landing Kuminga in return, a team like the Bulls makes perfect sense to help close the gap in negotiations between Los Angeles and Atlanta that have put a deal on hold for the entire NBA offseason.

Another team in the mix

Additionally, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are doing everything possible to steal Kuminga from the Lakers, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted on “The Hoop Collective” podcast that the forward is most likely to land in Los Angeles next NBA season via a three-team deal, perhaps one involving Chicago.

“There’s still a window there for the Lakers to do a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade deal using Jaden Hardy. But my thing on the whole Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade thing is that for the Hawks to do a sign-and-trade, they’re going to probably end up in the tax unless you can ship someone to a third team who has to be paid,” Windhorst said. “And I’ve just been very doubtful that unless the Hawks are in love with the situation that they’re going to end up signing and trading Kuminga.”