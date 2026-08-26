Warriors facing wave of criticism as Heat get Giannis, Klay while LeBron joins 76ers

As the Golden State Warriors navigate a grim offseason, intense scrutiny surrounds the franchise while rival contenders like the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers load up on marquee stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Klay Thompson and LeBron James.

The Golden State Warriors are generating plenty of buzz around the NBA this offseason—just not for the reasons fans hoped. After a summer filled with blockbuster rumors linking Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and Klay Thompson to the Bay Area, Golden State was ultimately left empty-handed. Giannis and Thompson joined forces with the Miami Heat, while LeBron opted to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The resulting fan backlash on social media has reached a fever pitch, particularly after the Warriors officially announced the low-profile offseason signings of role players Georges Niang and Brandon Williams.

Dismayed supporters flooded online forums to vent their frustration, with fans posting comments like “Steph should do himself a favor and request a trade,” “I thought we were landing a superstar,” and “This front office is becoming a major problem.” Dub Nation remains deeply skeptical about how the roster will fare in the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Thompson has already publicly expressed his excitement about teaming up with Giannis in South Beach, and the 76ers are finalizing logistics for LeBron‘s upcoming introductory press conference in Philadelphia.

A passive offseason leaves Golden State vulnerable

What hurts most for the fanbase is Golden State’s striking inertia. With Jimmy Butler still rehabbing from injury, Draymond Green departing the franchise, and Stephen Curry’s long-term future shrouded in uncertainty, the Warriors risk tumbling into NBA irrelevance before training camp even opens.

Advertisement

While rival contenders aggressively re-tooled through high-profile trades and free agency, Golden State’s primary responses to their roster exodus were Niang (via the Atlanta Hawks) and Williams (via the Dallas Mavericks).

At this stage, faithful supporters are no longer expecting a return to the dynasty years. Instead, they are simply hoping this patchwork group can stay competitive enough to scramble into the Western Conference playoff picture.