Klay Thompson expects mutual boost with Giannis Antetokounmpo during personal redemption season with Heat

Klay Thompson noted that he and Giannis Antetokounmpo could offer mutual support to one another during his redemption NBA season with the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat officially introduced former Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson on Aug. 25, 2026. Expectations are high for the starting lineup following the arrival of Giannis Antetokounmpo alongside Bam Adebayo, with the sharpshooter eager to prove he is still capable of competing among the best in the NBA.

During his introductory press conference, Thompson was asked about playing alongside Antetokounmpo and offered nothing but high praise. “Giannis is one of the best players of all time… I think we both can just help each other,” Thompson said. “I’m going to get so many great looks playing off him and Bam.”

The pairing presents a strong complementary dynamic. Antetokounmpo and Adebayo rank among the top players at attacking the paint and will likely attract double teams, freeing up open spaces for Thompson to capitalize on, and vice versa.

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Klay’s redemption season

Thompson made it clear that the upcoming campaign serves as a redemption season, expressing his desire to demonstrate that he can still play at the highest level and serve as a key contributor despite performing below his usual standard in recent years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat.

“It’s kind of a redemption season for me to show that I can still make an impact on winning … I still think I can do it at a high level,” Thompson said. “We have no limit to where we can go, that’s it. I’m eager to make it happen. Walking into that gym in Miami, seeing that jersey… it gave me joy and energy to be that Klay again.”

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An ambitious decision

Thompson arrives in Miami driven to win, even demonstrating his commitment financially by accepting less money than expected to taste victory again and contend for an NBA championship.

“Just the opportunity to play high-level basketball throughout the season and the chance to make a deep postseason run,” Thompson said. “Those things were so attractive to me. I’ve tasted winning before and there’s really nothing like it.”