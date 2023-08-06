The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup begins on August 25, and the United States Men’s National Basketball Team (USABMNT) is one of the favorites to win the tournament. Although they do not have big names on the roster, the players they have brought to the event should be enough.

The USABMNT will start the group stage in Group C with Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand. They are favorites to advance to the Second Round, where they will be part of another tough group. If they can advance to the Final Round, they will be one of the favorites to win the gold medal.

The last time the USABMNT won the FIBA Basketball World Cup was in 2014. They have only two World Cup titles in the 21st century, but they have won a total of 16 gold medals at the Olympic Games.

Which NBA Stars recently visited the USABMNT?

According to a video posted by the NBA on Twitter, the two players who visited the national team were Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry. Paul is a two-time gold medalist with the national team, while Lowry won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

In general, the USABMNT has not won a major tournament or gold medal since 2021, when they won the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. In 2022, they finished in third place in the FIBA AmeriCup.